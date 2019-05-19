Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Austrian president eyes September as best time for new vote

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Austria’s president says the first few days of September would be the best time to hold an early election after a covert video scandal shook up the country’s politics.

President Alexander Van der Bellen spoke Sunday after meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Kurz called for a new election after the resignation Saturday of his vice chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, who apologized for his actions in a video where he was apparently offering government contracts to a purported Russian investor at a boozy gathering in Ibiza.

Kurz decided not to continue the governing coalition between his center-right People’s Party and Strache’s anti-migrant Freedom Party. The video was published by two German media outlets.

Van der Bellen said “everything must be done to restore trust in officeholders, in the representatives of the people.”

Associated Press

