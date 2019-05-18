Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Yemeni officials say troops retake key district from rebels

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say forces loyal to the internationally recognized government have recaptured a key district in the southern Dhale province.

Officials say the fighting has killed at least 120 people from both sides since government fighters launched an offensive Friday to push out the Houthi rebels from Qataba, a key district controlling the area’s main roads.

The officials spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Yemen’s bloody four-year civil war has pitted Iran-aligned Houthi rebels against government forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Associated Press

