Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Official: Bomb blast in western Afghanistan kills 2

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that a bomb blast in the western province of Herat has killed at least two people, including a child.

Gelani Farhad, a spokesman for the province’s governor, says that 14 people were wounded in Saturday morning’s attack in the Obe area, including the district administrative chief.

Farhad said that a remotely controlled bomb went off when the district chief’s vehicle was passing by the area’s main market.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban insurgents are active in the province and regularly target Afghan officials and security forces.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
News

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

11:39 pm
Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Covering Colorado

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

10:14 pm
Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads
Covering Colorado

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

10:14 pm
Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
News

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Covering Colorado

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads
Covering Colorado

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

Scroll to top
Skip to content