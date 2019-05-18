In Iran, economic struggles trump fears of US confrontation

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Battered by U.S. sanctions and its depreciating rial currency, Iran’s 80 million people struggle to buy meat, medicine and other staples of daily life.

Now they wonder aloud about America’s intentions as it sends an aircraft carrier and other forces to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Iran.

The Associated Press spoke to a variety of people on Tehran’s streets recently, ranging from young and old, women wearing the all-encompassing black chador to those loosely covering their hair.

Most say they believe a war will not come to the region, though they remain willing to defend their country. They think Iran should try to talk to the U.S. in order to seek economic relief, even as they see President Donald Trump as an erratic and untrustworthy adversary.