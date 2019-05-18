Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bolivia’s Morales begins bid for 4th term despite complaints

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Cheered by thousands of supporters in Bolivia’s coca-growing Chapare region, President Evo Morales began his campaign for his third consecutive re-election Saturday amid assertions by his opponents that the constitution prohibits him from running again.

Morales, a one-time leader of coca farmers, became the Andean nation’s first indigenous president in January 2006 and is one of the few remaining leaders of the wave of leftists who swept into office in South America in past decades. If he is re-elected in October and serves out the five-year term, he would have been president for almost two decades.

Last year, Bolivia’s top electoral court accepted Morales’ candidacy despite a constitutional ban and a referendum in which 51% of Bolivians rejected his intention to modify the constitution to allow him to run again.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day

5:49 pm
Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’
News

Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’

5:27 pm
Colorado Springs walks for M-S
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs walks for M-S

4:51 pm
Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day

Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’
News

Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’

Colorado Springs walks for M-S
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs walks for M-S

Scroll to top
Skip to content