Argentina’s Fernández announces vice presidential bid

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s former President Cristina Fernández has announced her candidacy for vice president in October’s general elections.

In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday, Fernández said that former cabinet chief Alberto Fernández will lead the ticket.

“I have asked Alberto Fernández to head the formula that we will integrate together, he as a presidential candidate and I as a vice presidential candidate,” she said.

Alberto Fernández served as chief of staff from 2003 to 2007 for Fernández’s predecessor and late husband, Néstor Kirchner. He remained in that position during a portion of Fernández’s term as president from 2007 to 2015.

Alberto Fernández will challenge conservative President Mauricio Macri, who has seen his popularity ratings plummet due to high inflation.

Associated Press

