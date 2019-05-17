Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN urges public inquiry into abuse by British troops in Iraq

LONDON (AP) — A U.N. committee is calling for an independent public inquiry to investigate allegations of unlawful killings and torture by British troops in Iraq.

The findings deal with the period after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The U.N.’s Committee Against Torture said in its report Friday that Britain should refrain from passing laws that would grant amnesty or pardons related to torture. It says there have been no war crimes prosecutions resulting from the investigations by Britain’s Iraq Historic Allegations Team despite some 3,400 allegations of crimes by British forces from the 2003 invasion of Iraq until 2009.

It also says that reported abuses by British troops operating in Northern Ireland during the decades of violence known as The Troubles have not been properly investigated.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

9:45 am
Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

9:30 am
Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

7:12 am
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

Scroll to top
Skip to content