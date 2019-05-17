Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Taiwan approves same-sex marriage in first for Asia

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s legislature has passed a law allowing same-sex marriage in a first for Asia.

The vote Friday allows same-sex couples full legal marriage rights, including in areas such as taxes, insurance and child custody.

Taiwan’s Constitutional Court in May 2017 said the constitution allows same-sex marriages and gave parliament two years to adjust laws accordingly.

Taiwan’s acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships began in the 1990s when leaders in today’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party championed the cause to help Taiwan stand out in Asia as an open society. Although claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan is a self-governing democracy with a vibrant civil society.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe
News

Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

11:28 pm
Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season
Covering Colorado

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

11:21 pm
Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

10:56 pm
Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe
News

Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season
Covering Colorado

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

Scroll to top
Skip to content