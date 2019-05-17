Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Salvini pledges ‘shock’ proposals before EU elections

MILAN (AP) — Italian vice premier Matteo Salvini is pledging new “shock” proposals to relaunch Italy’s economy during a campaign rally for next week’s European Parliament elections with representatives of 11 like-minded populist leaders.

The League leader spoke to foreign journalists in Milan on Friday, before a rally Saturday with other populist parties, some from the far-right, including France’s National Rally and Alternative for Germany.

Salvini said the populist parliamentary group that he hopes to form after the May 23-26 elections aims to create a Europe “that does few things and does them well,” restoring decision-making over such sectors as trade, agriculture and banking to member states.

Salvini, who is also Italy’s interior minister, said the most important issues in the EU vote next week are security and employment.

Associated Press

