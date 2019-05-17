Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Putin hails new Russian laser weapons

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says that new types of laser weapons developed in Russia will significantly enhance the nation’s military capability.

Speaking during Friday’s meeting with top officials, Putin specifically mentioned the Peresvet, the military’s first laser weapon that entered service last fall.

Peresvet is a high-energy laser, whose specific data and purpose have remained secret. It’s believed to be capable of blinding enemy electro-optical devices and downing drones.

Putin told officials that some other new laser weapons under development “until just recently only figured in science fiction.” He added that such weapons “will determine the combat potential of the Russian army and navy for decades ahead.”

Associated Press

