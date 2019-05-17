Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Poland’s church head says film on sex abuse not an attack

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s Catholic church says that recent revelations of abuse of minors by priests do not amount to an attack on the church but will help its cleansing.

Poland’s primate, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, was referring to a documentary film, “Tell No One,” containing testimony by men and women that they were molested and raped by priests when they were children. Aired Saturday, it provoked a heated public debate.

The leader of Poland’s ruling conservative party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, recently said that criticism of priests is an attack on the church.

Speaking on private TVN24 late Thursday, Polak said he did not see “a hand raised against the church.”

Poland’s parliament has approved toughening punishment for pedophilia. The move needs the approval of the Senate and the president.

Associated Press

