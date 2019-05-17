Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

No home birth: Harry and Meghan’s Archie born in a hospital

LONDON (AP) — The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals that Archie was born in a private hospital in London.

The certificate filed Friday makes clear that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumored.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.

Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.

Meghan’s name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

9:45 am
Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

9:30 am
Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

7:12 am
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

Scroll to top
Skip to content