Nissan proposing more board members, with Renault’s Bollore

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says it is proposing adding Renault’s chief executive, Thierry Bollore, to its board, as well as several outsiders, to strengthen its governance following the arrest of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The Japanese automaker’s proposals announced Friday will be put to a shareholder vote at a meeting set for June.

Nissan Motor Co. said it will retain Hiroto Saikawa as its chief executive. It also wants to add Sony Interactive Entertainment’s chairman, Andrew House, Nihon Michelin Tire’s chairman, Bernard Delmas, to the board.

Nissan’s proposal calls for an 11-member board, including seven outside directors. The board now has eight members, including Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman at French alliance partner Renault SA, who was approved earlier this year.

Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges. He says he is innocent.

Associated Press

