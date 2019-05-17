Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mati Diop on being the first black woman director in Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — The 36-year-old French-Senegalese director Mati Diop is the first black woman filmmaker in competition in the 72 years of the Cannes Film Festival.

Her film, “Atlantics,” is about women left behind in Dakar when many of the local young men flee to Spain by boat. In an interview, Diop says she initially felt sad when learning she had made history in Cannes.

Diop says the milestone didn’t make her embarrassed or proud, just saddened that her being a part of the festival wasn’t “completely natural and normal.”

Diop is one of four women in competition for Cannes’ top award, the Palme d’Or.

Associated Press

