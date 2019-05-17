Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iran’s top diplomat presses efforts to save nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is pressing ahead with intense diplomatic efforts to salvage Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers at the center of a crisis unfolding between Iran and the U.S.

Mohammad Javad Zarif chastised the international community, saying that so far, it has “mainly made statements, instead of saving the deal,” according to the official IRNA news agency. He spoke in China on Friday after visiting Japan.

The Trump administration pulled America out of the deal last year and imposed escalating sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. Other signatories to the deal — the European Union, France, Britain, China and Russia — have been trying to salvage it.

Iran recently warned it would resume enriching uranium at higher levels if a new nuclear deal isn’t reached by July 7.

Associated Press

