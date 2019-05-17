Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indonesian police beef up security ahead of election results

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has deployed 32,000 security personnel in the capital, Jakarta, after warnings of a possible militant attack during the official announcement of presidential election results next week.

National police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said Friday that 60 suspected militants have been arrested this year and seven others were killed when they resisted arrest.

He said police had apprehended 29 suspects this month alone who allegedly were planning to set off bombs during expected street protests when the results of the election are announced by May 22.

Iqbal urged people not to hold street rallies to avoid extremist attacks.

Indonesians voted on April 17 to select the president and lawmakers.

Associated Press

