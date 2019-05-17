Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hungary confirms plan to buy medium-range missiles from US

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister has confirmed his country’s plans to buy medium-range air defense missiles from the United States.

Viktor Orban said Friday on state radio that it is too soon to give more details about the deal, but that “the construction of the modern Hungarian army is happening now.”

Orban said he asked President Donald Trump during his White House visit on Monday to help expedite U.S.-Romanian cooperation regarding the extraction of natural gas in the Black Sea, to involve Exxon, which could help Hungary diversify its gas sources.

Orban said he belongs to a group of elected leaders — including Trump and the leaders of Israel, India, Poland and Italy — who “put their own country’s interests first … and expressly oppose building” a world government.

Associated Press

