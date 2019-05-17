Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Explosions heard in Syrian capital apparent Israeli strikes

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that several explosions were heard in the capital Damascus as the country’s air defenses opened fire on “objects” coming from the direction of Israel.

State news agency SANA gave no further details, but the explosions appeared in TV images to be from airstrikes by Israeli warplanes.

The news agency said Syrian air defenses shot down several “objects.”

Last month, SANA said an Israeli airstrike on a military position in central Syria wounded six soldiers and destroyed several buildings.

SANA said later the “hostile objects” were coming from the edge of the southern region of Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its airstrikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs
News

Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs

2:15 pm
F-16 crashes into California warehouse
News

F-16 crashes into California warehouse

1:41 pm
President Trump downplays threat of war with Iran
News

President Trump downplays threat of war with Iran

1:38 pm
Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs
News

Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs

F-16 crashes into California warehouse
News

F-16 crashes into California warehouse

President Trump downplays threat of war with Iran
News

President Trump downplays threat of war with Iran

Scroll to top
Skip to content