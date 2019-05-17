Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

EU citizens in UK have their say on Brexit in European vote

LONDON (AP) — Hedwig Hegtermans has lived in Britain for two decades, but she didn’t have a vote when the country decided in 2016 to leave the European Union. She’s determined to have her say on Brexit now.

An election for the European Parliament being held in all 28 EU member states, including Britain, is giving Europeans in Britain the chance to pass judgment on the Brexit decision.

Hegtermans, a Dutch citizen, says it’s “a way for people to voice their frustration.”

Pro-European parties in Britain are eager to attract votes from EU citizens in a May 23 election that is being seen as a test of public opinion on Brexit.

The U.K. was due to have left the EU by now, but Brexit has been postponed until Oct. 31 amid political deadlock.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe
News

Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

11:28 pm
Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season
Covering Colorado

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

11:21 pm
Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

10:56 pm
Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe
News

Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season
Covering Colorado

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

Scroll to top
Skip to content