EU citizens in UK have their say on Brexit in European vote

LONDON (AP) — Hedwig Hegtermans has lived in Britain for two decades, but she didn’t have a vote when the country decided in 2016 to leave the European Union. She’s determined to have her say on Brexit now.

An election for the European Parliament being held in all 28 EU member states, including Britain, is giving Europeans in Britain the chance to pass judgment on the Brexit decision.

Hegtermans, a Dutch citizen, says it’s “a way for people to voice their frustration.”

Pro-European parties in Britain are eager to attract votes from EU citizens in a May 23 election that is being seen as a test of public opinion on Brexit.

The U.K. was due to have left the EU by now, but Brexit has been postponed until Oct. 31 amid political deadlock.