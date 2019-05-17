Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cuba bets on tourism as Trump restrictions take hold

VARADERO, Cuba (AP) — The battle for Cuba’s economic future is being waged on its beaches. And at its all-inclusive resorts, dive sites and cobblestoned colonial plazas.

That’s because the country has launched a full-scale effort to turn tourism into an engine that can drag the rest of the communist island through its worst economic crisis in two decades.

The government has now set a goal of drawing 5 million tourists in 2019.

“We’re assuming responsibility for injecting foreign exchange and developing the economy,” said Ivis Fernández, the top tourism official in Matanzas province, home to the beach resort town of Varadero.

Visits to Cuba are already running 7% higher than the same period last year, partly helped by hundreds of thousands of U.S. travelers.

In 2018, the island drew 4.7 million tourists.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts
Covering Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts

11:48 am
Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend
Colorado Living

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend

11:25 am
Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor
News

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor

10:40 am
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts
Covering Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend
Colorado Living

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor
News

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor

Scroll to top
Skip to content