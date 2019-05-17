Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cross-party Brexit talks break down in Britain

LONDON (AP) — Cross-party talks in Britain aimed at striking a compromise Brexit deal have broken down without agreement.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says the talks with Prime Minister Theresa May’s government have “gone as far as they can.”

The two sides have held weeks of negotiations to see if they can agree on terms for Britain’s exit from the European Union that can win support in Parliament. The talks began after lawmakers rejected May’s divorce deal with the EU three times.

But the Conservatives and Labour differ on how close an economic relationship to seek with the bloc after the U.K. leaves.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but Brexit has been delayed until Oct. 31 amid the political impasse.

Associated Press

