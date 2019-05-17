Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Berlin protest highlights plight of migrants in Med.

BERLIN (AP) — Activists in Berlin have added a life vest to the German capital’s well-known “Molecule Man” statue to raise awareness of the perilous plight of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.

Protesters climbed the 100-foot tall artwork, which towers out of the Spree river in downtown Berlin, to adorn the statue Friday with the orange vest, while a boat with the slogan “5 years 18,248+? Lives Taken” sailed nearby.

The group says it’s also highlighting the work of volunteer organizations that have deployed their own boats to rescue migrants in need of help.

The action comes a week after U.N. migration officials said as many as 70 migrants died when their boat capsized in the Mediterranean.

Molecule Man, by American artist Jonathan Borofsky, depicts three people joining in the center.

Associated Press

