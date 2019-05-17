Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 men charged in years of sex abuses at German campsite

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have charged two men for allegedly being involved in sexually abusing children at a campsite for years.

Detmold prosecutors said Friday that a 56-year-old suspect identified only as AV was charged with nearly 300 offenses, including 226 counts of sexually assaulting 10 different children.

Prosecutors say the assaults took place in the summer of 1998 and from the beginning of 2008 to the end of 2018 at the campsite in Luegde, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) west of Berlin. The indictment identifies 22 victims overall.

A 49-year-old identified as HV was charged with being an accessory to the sexual assault of children and other offenses. He’s alleged to have participated in filming at least four of the assaults.

Another suspect, 33, is still under investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

9:45 am
Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

9:30 am
Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

7:12 am
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

Scroll to top
Skip to content