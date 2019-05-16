Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Without Venezuela’s oil, Haiti struggles to keep lights on

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — When her daughter was 4 years old, Jennifer Jean started a small catering business in Bourdon, a lower middle-class district of the Haitian capital.

Starting with the occasional wedding or corporate meeting, she grew the business into a venture that earned her as much as $1,000 a month, enough to pay bills and send her now-teenage daughter and her 7-year-old son to a good private school.

Then the blackouts started, making it impossible to do basic activities. Without refrigeration, she now has to buy ice on the street to keep her food cool.

As Venezuela’s oil production collapsed, it stopped sending billions in subsidized oil to countries throughout Central America and the Caribbean. In Haiti, the hemisphere’s poorest nation, the end of cheap oil meant a sharp reduction in power.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe
News

Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

11:28 pm
Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season
Covering Colorado

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

11:21 pm
Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

10:56 pm
Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe
News

Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season
Covering Colorado

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

Scroll to top
Skip to content