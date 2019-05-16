Without Venezuela’s oil, Haiti struggles to keep lights on

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — When her daughter was 4 years old, Jennifer Jean started a small catering business in Bourdon, a lower middle-class district of the Haitian capital.

Starting with the occasional wedding or corporate meeting, she grew the business into a venture that earned her as much as $1,000 a month, enough to pay bills and send her now-teenage daughter and her 7-year-old son to a good private school.

Then the blackouts started, making it impossible to do basic activities. Without refrigeration, she now has to buy ice on the street to keep her food cool.

As Venezuela’s oil production collapsed, it stopped sending billions in subsidized oil to countries throughout Central America and the Caribbean. In Haiti, the hemisphere’s poorest nation, the end of cheap oil meant a sharp reduction in power.