Thai election body advises disqualifying major party leader

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Election Commission has recommended the leader of major political party opposed to military rule be barred from taking his seat in the soon-to-be-convened parliament because he is accused of violating electoral rules by holding shares in a media company.

The commission announced Thursday that it judged Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of the Future Forward party had violated the law and was passing its findings to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

Future Forward stressed its opposition to military interference in politics ahead of its surprise third place finish in the March 24 general election.

The military-backed Palang Pracharath party is tipped to lead a government formed in the next few weeks and headed by Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has served as prime minister since seizing power in a 2014 army coup.

Associated Press

