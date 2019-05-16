Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Small plane crashes near Dubai’s busy airport, killing 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai says a small plane has crashed near the busy Dubai International Airport, killing at least two people.

The government’s Dubai Media Office tweeted that the plane had at least four people on board. It said the pilot and his assistant were killed.

It did not elaborate on the cause of the accident.

Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, is the world’s busiest airport for international travel.

The airport said that it halted flights from 7:36 p.m. until 8:22 p.m. local time over the crash.

Dubai is a major city in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

12:02 pm
Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

12:01 pm
Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

11:51 am
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

Scroll to top
Skip to content