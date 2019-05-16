Prince Harry accepts apology for intrusive images

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has settled privacy and data protection claims against a news agency that hovered over his home in a helicopter, taking photos directly into his living room and bedroom.

Buckingham Palace says Thursday that Harry accepted substantial damages and an apology from Splash News and Picture Agency. The figure was not disclosed.

In a statement read in open court, Harry says the home was chosen because of “the high level of privacy it afforded,” but that now he and his wife Meghan feel “they are no longer able to live at the property.”

Splash says it “recognized that this situation represents an error of judgment” and promised it would not happen again.

The royals have increasingly sought to defend their privacy rights in the courts.