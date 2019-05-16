Indian climber dead, Irishman missing in Nepal mountains

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An expedition organizer says an Indian climber has died while descending from the summit of Mount Makalu while an Irishman fell on Mount Everest and is missing.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks says Indian Narayan Singh fell sick and died Thursday while Irish climber Seamus Lawless slipped while returning from the summit.

Sherpa says attempts are being made to bring down the body of the Indian and search is ongoing for the Irish man.

Two Indian climbers died earlier this week on Mount Kanchenjunga possibly from high altitude sickness. A Chilean climber is missing.

Hundreds of foreign climbers and their guides attempt to scale high Himalayan peaks during the popular spring climbing season in Nepal that begins around March and ends this month.