Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Eurovision Song Contest decides this year’s final lineup

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Eurovision Song Contest has decided the final 10 contestants who will battle to be crowned Europe’s best pop act, following the event’s second semifinal Thursday.

The countries advancing to the cumulative show, held Saturday in Tel Aviv, are Netherlands, Sweden, North Macedonia, Albania, Russia, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Malta.

The contestants eliminated from the running are Ireland, Armenia, Moldova, Latvia, Romania, Austria, Lithuania and Croatia.

Performers are picked by a mix of votes from phone-in viewers and professional juries from 41 participating countries.

Thursday’s choices will join winners from the first semifinal to vie for the top prize and the exposure it provides.

Five European countries sweep straight to the final because they contribute the most money to the competition. Israel automatically qualified because it won last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

4:50 pm
Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

4:47 pm
Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law
Capitol Watch

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law

4:12 pm
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law
Capitol Watch

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law

Scroll to top
Skip to content