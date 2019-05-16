Elton John and ‘Rocketman’ touch down in Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — Elton John and his biopic “Rocketman” have landed at the Cannes Film Festival, where star Taron Egerton was moved to tears after the premiere.

John executive produced the film. And while the 72-year-old pop star hasn’t spoken much about the movie, he came to Cannes complete with heart-shaped, red-tinted glasses and a tuxedo with “Rocket Man” emblazoned on the back.

“Rocketman” is directed by Dexter Fletcher who also took over directing duties on last year’s hit music biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” after Bryan Singer departed mid-production.

“Rocketman” isn’t so dissimilar from “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s a glossy music-stuffed biopic with a star-making turn from Egerton. But “Rocketman” is R-rated and less cautious about its star’s homosexuality.

Paramount Pictures hopes “Rocketman” can also mimic the box office of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which grossed $903 million.