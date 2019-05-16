Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Egypt: 5 soldiers killed, dozens of militants die in Sinai

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Egypt says five soldiers and dozens of militants were killed in recent clashes in the country’s restive northern Sinai Peninsula.

Military spokesman Tamer al-Rifai issued a statement on Thursday saying the five slain troops included an officer. He says four were wounded and as many as 47 militants were killed.

The statement didn’t specify when the clashes took place. The last update on Sinai released by al-Rifai was on March 11.

The statement says scores of militant hideouts and much ammunition and bombs were uncovered. It says the bombs were safely detonated by the Egyptian forces.

Egypt has been battling Islamic militants in Sinai for years. The area remains off limits for journalists, diplomats and other observers so information from there cannot be independently verified.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Separate crashes shut down stretches of Highway 50 west of Pueblo
Breaking News

Separate crashes shut down stretches of Highway 50 west of Pueblo

6:10 am
Missouri Senate passes ban on abortions after eight weeks
News

Missouri Senate passes ban on abortions after eight weeks

5:57 am
Is your “Go Bag” ready?
News

Is your “Go Bag” ready?

5:32 am
Separate crashes shut down stretches of Highway 50 west of Pueblo
Breaking News

Separate crashes shut down stretches of Highway 50 west of Pueblo

Missouri Senate passes ban on abortions after eight weeks
News

Missouri Senate passes ban on abortions after eight weeks

Is your “Go Bag” ready?
News

Is your “Go Bag” ready?

Scroll to top
Skip to content