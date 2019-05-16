Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Court ruling puts Guatemala vote, anti-graft fight in doubt

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A high court ruling barring a crusading former prosecutor’s candidacy has turned Guatemala’s presidential election on its ear less than a month before the vote.

The rejection of Thelma Aldana’s appeal means at least two of the top three candidates according to polls will not appear on the June 16 ballot.

And analysts said Thursday the Aldana decision in particular appeared to spring from fears over her zealous prosecution of corruption.

In the words of one observer: “I think Thelma Aldana terrifies them.”

Already Zury Ríos Sosa, daughter of an ex-dictator, was disqualified. Mauricio Radford was barred over a pending corruption case. And yet another would-be candidate is behind bars in the U.S. on drug charges.

Front-runner Sandra Torres is also awaiting a decision on whether she’ll be can run.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

4:50 pm
Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

4:47 pm
Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law
Capitol Watch

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law

4:12 pm
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law
Capitol Watch

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law

Scroll to top
Skip to content