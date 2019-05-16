China criticizes US action against Huawei

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has criticized Washington for imposing export controls on technology sales to tech giant Huawei, saying it will “resolutely safeguard” Chinese companies.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, criticized “abuse of export control measures” on Thursday after President Donald Trump signed an order requiring vendors to get approval for sales to Huawei.

Huawei, the biggest global maker of switching equipment for phone and internet companies, has spent a decade fighting accusations it facilitates Chinese spying.

Lu said Beijing will take “further measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises” but gave no details.