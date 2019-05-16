Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Burkina Faso minister warns terrorists gain ground in Sahel

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The foreign minister of Burkina Faso is warning that terrorist activity in Africa’s volatile Sahel region is gaining ground and there is “a very real risk” of destabilizing the whole region.

Alpha Barry told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that combatting terrorism in the Sahel is a fight “for the very survival” of the five countries that have joined forces to fight Islamic State and other extremist groups.

But Barry said participation by Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger in the G5 Sahel Joint Force “cannot succeed alone” and it is time for the international community to consider creating an international coalition to address the challenge.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres again urged U.N. funding for the G5 force in his latest report, but the United States remains strongly opposed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: Guns in Schools
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Guns in Schools

9:18 pm
Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home

7:08 pm
State of Growth: conservation and technology critical to meeting future water demand
State of Growth

State of Growth: conservation and technology critical to meeting future water demand

7:00 pm
360° Perspective: Guns in Schools
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Guns in Schools

Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home

State of Growth: conservation and technology critical to meeting future water demand
State of Growth

State of Growth: conservation and technology critical to meeting future water demand

Scroll to top
Skip to content