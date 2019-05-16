Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brazil state prosecutors warn of possible mine dam collapse

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The prosecutor’s office for Brazil’s Minas Gerais state is warning that a dam holding back mining waste could collapse in the next few days.

In a recommendation sent Thursday, prosecutors said the mining company Vale reported unusual movement near the site that could lead to the dam rupturing as soon as Sunday. Prosecutors gave Vale six hours to inform nearby residents.

The company said the dam in the city of Barao de Cocais was already at the maximum risk level and people living nearby were evacuated as a precaution in February.

In March, Vale warned that dams at four of its mines in Brazil could collapse at any moment.

A Vale-operated dam in Minas Gerais failed Jan. 25, unleashing a wave of mud that killed over 200 people.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

4:50 pm
Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

4:47 pm
Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law
Capitol Watch

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law

4:12 pm
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law
Capitol Watch

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law

Scroll to top
Skip to content