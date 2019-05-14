Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US issues $300B target list of Chinese goods in trade battle

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. trade officials have issued a $300 billion target list of Chinese imports including laptop computers for more tariff hikes, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing.

The U.S. Trade Representative said the list is aimed at carrying out President Donald Trump’s threat to extend punitive 25% duties to all Chinese goods shipped to the United States.

The release follows Beijing’s announcement of tariff hikes on $60 billion of American imports in response to U.S. higher duties imposed on Chinese imports last week in an escalation of their fight.

The U.S. list includes laptop computers, industrial equipment and a range of farm goods. The USTR noted it excludes pharmaceuticals and rare earths.

The flurry of penalties and retaliatory moves has deepened concerns the dispute will hobble economic growth, shaking financial markets.

Associated Press

