Parents sue tycoon’s firm over dysentery outbreak in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Scores of children have been sickened in an outbreak of dysentery at several state-run day care centers in Moscow, and their parents have filed suit against a catering company controlled by a Kremlin-connected businessman.

Parents of 41 children filed two lawsuits against Moscow authorities and one of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s companies after 127 children went down with dysentery after eating food at day care centers in the city in mid-December.

The trial in one case was supposed to start in April but the court suspended hearings pending an official probe.

The catering firm blamed by opposition activists for the outbreak at six of the seven sites is owned by Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. The company has denied responsibility.

Companies either directly owned by Prigozhin or affiliated with him have amassed over $2 billion in Moscow school catering contracts.