Thousands protest rape of 3-year-old in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to protest the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl by a young neighbor who lured her to a school bathroom.

Top local administrator Baseer Khan says police arrested the neighbor from a village in the Sumbal area and a fast-track inquiry is underway.

Khan said Monday that the girl was hospitalized in critical condition on May 8 but her condition has stabilized.

Protests erupted Sunday and spread to new towns and villages Monday after the suspect’s family produced a birth certificate by his school giving his age as 13. The protesters claimed it was a fake birth certificate produced by the family to show him as a juvenile and save him from a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

