Researchers: Iran-linked disinfo effort had personal touch

LONDON (AP) — A new report from Canadian internet watchdog Citizen Lab says a fake Twitter account unmasked by The Associated Press was but one piece of a vast, yearsold and multilingual campaign aimed at seeding anti-Saudi, anti-Israel and anti-American stories across the internet.

Citizen Lab says it believes “with moderate confidence” that the operation is aligned with the Iranian government. It’s another indication of how countries around the globe are filling the internet with self-serving falsehoods.

A researcher for the internet watchdog based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School, John Scott-Railton, says the report’s findings show that “more and more parties are entering the disinformation game.”

In London, a spokesman for the Iranian Embassy denied that his government had anything to do with digital disinformation.