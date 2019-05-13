Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Malaysia detains 4 men accused of planning attacks

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say they have detained four men who were planning to assassinate “‘high-profile targets” and bomb places of worship and entertainment centers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

National police chief Abdul Hamid Bador says a Malaysian who was the alleged mastermind, an Indonesian and two ethnic Rohingya Muslims were caught in raids last week. Police also seized a pistol and six explosives.

He said Monday they were members of a small cell allied with the Islamic State group and wanted to avenge the death of a Muslim firefighter during riots over the relocation of an Indian temple last November. He said police are looking for two other Malaysians and an Indonesian.

Malaysia has detained hundreds of suspected IS supporters in recent years.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
News

Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97

7:08 am
Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today
Weather

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today

6:31 am
Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist
News

Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist

5:48 am
Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
News

Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today
Weather

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today

Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist
News

Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist

Scroll to top
Skip to content