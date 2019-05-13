Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

El Salvador ex-first lady backs out of corruption plea deal

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A former El Salvador first lady has pulled out of a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to corruption charges after they demanded she return $17.3 million in allegedly ill-gotten gains.

Ana Ligia de Saca’s deal would have given her an abbreviated legal process and community service instead of three years in prison, in exchange for confessing her role in laundering $25 million in public money.

Prosecutor German Arriaza said Monday that Ligia’s lawyers argued the agreement didn’t include returning the money.

Defense attorney Miguel Flores confirms the deal was scrapped and says he is confident Ligia can prove her innocence.

Her husband, Tony Saca, was El Salvador’s president in 2004-2009. He is serving a 10-year sentence for diverting $300 million in public funds to his companies and others.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters
Covering Colorado

Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters

5:52 pm
US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
News

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

5:25 pm
Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson
News

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

4:51 pm
Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters
Covering Colorado

Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
News

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson
News

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

Scroll to top
Skip to content