Diplomats visit Canadian think tank expert in China custody

BEIJING (AP) — Diplomats have visited a Canadian think tank expert whose detention in China is believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Diplomats said Canadian consular officials visited with Michael Kovrig on Monday. No details were given in keeping with privacy rules.

Chinese official media have accused Korvig, an Asia expert at the International Crisis Group, of acting with Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to steal state secrets.

Both were arrested on Dec. 10 after Meng was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities who want her extradited to face fraud charges.

In a statement, Canada said it was concerned about the men’s “arbitrary” detentions and called for their immediate release.

Associated Press

