Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brazil’s Bolsonaro to appoint Moro to Supreme Court

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he will nominate anti-corruption crusader Sergio Moro to the Supreme Court whenever there is an opening.

In an interview Sunday with Radio Bandeirantes, the president said: “The first opening there is I have this commitment to Moro. God willing, we will fulfill this commitment.”

Moro is best known for leading prosecutions as a judge in the “Operation Car Wash” investigation, which has been Brazil’s biggest corruption scandal ever. It has brought the jailing of former presidents and swaths of the country’s political and business elite.

Moro is now justice minister in the Bolsonaro administration. That appointment drew criticism from some Brazilians, because Moro convicted former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of corruption, which kept him from running again in the election won by Bolsonaro.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
State Rep. Rochelle Galindo announces resignation
Covering Colorado

State Rep. Rochelle Galindo announces resignation

5:50 pm
Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7
Sports

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

5:32 pm
A Quiet and Warm Week Ahead!
News

A Quiet and Warm Week Ahead!

3:50 pm
State Rep. Rochelle Galindo announces resignation
Covering Colorado

State Rep. Rochelle Galindo announces resignation

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7
Sports

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

A Quiet and Warm Week Ahead!
News

A Quiet and Warm Week Ahead!

Scroll to top
Skip to content