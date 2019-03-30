Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Venezuela’s rival factions rally as power struggle persists

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and the man he is trying to oust, President Nicolas Maduro, are holding rival demonstrations.

Guaido on Saturday addressed a crowd in Los Teques, a city near Caracas, while Maduro loyalists gathered for what was billed as an “anti-imperialist” rally in the capital.

Such dueling demonstrations have become a pattern in past weeks as Venezuela’s opposing factions vie for power in a country enduring economic turmoil and a humanitarian crisis.

The rallies came a day after the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it is poised to deliver aid to Venezuela next month. The humanitarian group says it will remain neutral and has warned both sides in the Venezuelan conflict not to interfere with the aid distribution.

Associated Press

