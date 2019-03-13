Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Venezuelan food supplier reports looting during blackouts

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s largest private food supplier says massive looting and vandalism occurred at four facilities in the city of Maracaibo during nationwide power outages, complicating efforts to distribute food and drinks to people in the area.

Empresas Polar said Tuesday that distribution center and a production plant for Pepsi-Cola Venezuela were hit during unrest after blackouts started a week ago. So were a pasta plant and a beer distributor. It reported the loss of large quantities of food, water and other drinks, vehicles, computers, office furniture and other items.

There were no reports of looting in Maracaibo on Wednesday as people formed long lines outside shops that hadn’t been damaged and were selling food.

Venezuelan authorities say they’ve made significant process in restoring electricity, though some areas remain without power.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

7:35 am
Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Weather

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

7:35 am
Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport
News

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

7:22 am
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Weather

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport
News

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content