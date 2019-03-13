Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US-backed Syrian forces push on as IS militants fight back

BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian forces say Islamic State militants are putting up a desperate fight against their advances and have staged a counterattack from the tiny speck of land the extremists still hold in eastern Syria.

A commander with the U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces says the IS counterattack began overnight, from the west of a riverside pocket in the Syrian village of Baghouz where the Islamic State group has been making its last stand.

The commander says clashes were underway on Wednesday and that the Kurdish-led forces are repelling the IS counterattack. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

A spokesman for the U.S.-backed forces, Adnan Afrin, says IS militants are putting up a “fierce resistance,” firing mortar shells and rocket-propelled grenades.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

11:43 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

10:42 pm
New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

10:41 pm
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

Scroll to top
Skip to content