The Latest: EU official: UK lost its ‘last chance’ on Brexit

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

The European Union’s economic commissioner says the British parliament has squandered its last chance to secure a deal smoothing the way for Brexit.

Pierre Moscovici has told France-2 television that the EU has “done everything we could do” to reassure British lawmakers, who rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal for a second time Tuesday.

Moscovici said “the train has passed two times” and the EU will not renegotiate the deal before the scheduled Brexit date of March 29.

He left the door open to an eventual delay if the British request it, but only if there’s a clear justification. He said the British have already said what they don’t want, and now “it’s up to the British to say what they want.”

Moscovici said Tuesday’s vote increases chances of a British departure that is “disorderly, brutal, like a cliff,” including sudden new customs rules and trade chaos.

8:20 a.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says the U.K. Parliament’s rejection of the Brexit deal negotiated on Britain’s departure from the European Union was “reckless.”

Heiko Maas says the EU made “far-reaching additional offers and assurances” at Britain’s request this week.

In remarks released late Tuesday, Maas said the U.K. Parliament’s decision to reject the deal “brings a no-deal scenario ever closer.”

He added that “whoever rejects the agreement plays with the welfare of their citizens and the economy in a reckless way.”

Maas said Germany is prepared “as best as possible for this worst possible case,” though Germany hopes a disorderly Brexit can still be avoided in the coming 17 days.

8:10 a.m.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says Britain must finally get its act together as a chaotic no-deal departure from the bloc is little more than two weeks away.

Michel Barnier said Wednesday it was time for Westminster to change tack, after the U.K. parliament handed Prime Minister Theresa May another huge defeat on her freshly renegotiated Brexit deal.

Barnier said that “again the House of Commons says what it does not want. Now this impasse can only be solved in the U.K.”

The EU parliament’s Brexit group was meeting to assess the situation in Strasbourg, France before a plenary debate on the impasse.

British lawmakers rejected May’s Brexit deal in a 391-242 vote on Tuesday night. Parliament will vote Wednesday on whether to leave the EU without a deal.