Security Council members report no progress on Yemen deal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Security Council members say U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths is reporting no progress in getting the warring parties in Yemen to withdraw their forces from the key port of Hodeida and two smaller ports as called for in an agreement they signed in December.

France’s Foreign Minister Francois Delattre, the current council president, told reporters after Wednesday’s closed-door meeting that his report was “not good.”

Belgium’s U.N. Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve was blunter, telling reporters: “At this point of time there is no progress so the council might do something.”

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce said council members always said the agreement reached in Stockholm “is fragile — and this is proof that it is fragile.” But she added: “I wouldn’t say it was in more trouble than we expected.”

