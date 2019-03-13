Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nissan asking shareholders to vote to oust Ghosn as director

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan is sending out notices to shareholders asking them to dismiss former Chairman Carlos Ghosn as a director at an April 8 meeting.

The notice will be sent out Thursday, Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday.

The notice says the agenda also includes the election of Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as a director, on the condition that Ghosn is ousted.

Ghosn, arrested in November, has been charged with falsifying financial reports in under-reporting his compensation, and breach of trust in having Nissan shoulder investment losses and making payments.

Ghosn says he is innocent because the compensation was never decided or paid, Nissan never suffered the losses, and the payments were for legitimate services.

The notice from Nissan says its investigation also found Ghosn used company money for personal expenses.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

11:43 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

10:42 pm
New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

10:41 pm
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

Scroll to top
Skip to content