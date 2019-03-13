Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawmaker protests anti-Semitic paper on parliament grounds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An opposition lawmaker in Poland is demanding explanations from the parliament speaker about why a right-wing weekly with an anti-Semitic headline was available at parliament’s hotel.

Michal Kaminski said Wednesday he spotted the “Tylko Polska” paper with a front-page headline reading “How to Recognize a Jew” in the kiosk at the hotel, where lawmakers from outside Warsaw stay during parliamentary sessions.

He said it was an “absolute scandal” that such “filthy texts, as if taken from Nazi newspapers” are sold in the Polish parliament.

He demanded explanations from the Parliament Speaker Marek Kuchcinski, a member of the right-wing ruling Law and Justice party.

A spokesman for the parliament office, Andrzej Grzegrzolka, said the distributor was responsible for the choice of newspapers, while the newsagents were not employed by the parliament.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

11:58 am
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

11:04 am
Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

11:01 am
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

Scroll to top
Skip to content